Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,413 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

