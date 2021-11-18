Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0027

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Amon has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $4,929.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

