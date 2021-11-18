Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. 14,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

