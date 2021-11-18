ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

