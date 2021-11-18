Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

WHD stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. Cactus has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

