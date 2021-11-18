Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $278.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.84 million to $355.24 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $579.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $677.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $629.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.40 million to $734.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $26.10 on Thursday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $688.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of -0.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

