Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $401.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

