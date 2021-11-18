Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

