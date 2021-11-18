Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

