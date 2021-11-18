Analysts Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report $106.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.92 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $121.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $449.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $456.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $436.18 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $447.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTS opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

