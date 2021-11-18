Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $642,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

