Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post $605.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.80 million and the lowest is $544.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

