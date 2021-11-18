Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.82. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $402.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

