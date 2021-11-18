Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.17 and the highest is $5.30. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.21 to $19.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $486.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.41. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $494.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

