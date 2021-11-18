Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 187,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.