Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 187,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.