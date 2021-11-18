Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $4.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.23. Amgen reported earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.65 to $16.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

