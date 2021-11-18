Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

