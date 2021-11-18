Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $47.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.70 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

