Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $124.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.08 million to $130.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $421.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $421.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $603.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $603.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,258.02 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $568.00 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,416.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 245.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

