Analysts Expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

