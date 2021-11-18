Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BRY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Berry has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.