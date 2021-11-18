Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 301,212 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,593.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

