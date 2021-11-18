Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 18th (ABCL, ACGL, AIG, AJG, ALL, AMGN, AON, AXS, AZPN, BIIB)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 18th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

