Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (BABA, BRLGF, CGEAF, FRFHF, FTRP, GDDFF, HLNFF, LAC, LBLCF, LCRTF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 18th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

