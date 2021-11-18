Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently:

11/12/2021 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $509.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grainger’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales increased year over year as well as beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $391.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

GWW stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.27. 161,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,321. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $494.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

