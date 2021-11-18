Analysts Set Expectations for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCA. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$99.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$92.35 and a 12 month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

