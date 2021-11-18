Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (AGIO, CRON, DLB, DRNA, DSX, DTM, EQIX, ITRI, LAC, MA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a hold rating to an overweight rating.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). They issued a buy rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron reported third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues declined year over year due to component constraints. Nevertheless, the company benefited from Outcomes segment momentum which was driven by growing software license revenues. It witnessed stability in supply chain and logistics. Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy remains a positive. Also, it remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. Further, solid momentum across Riva intelligence platform is likely to continue aiding Itron’s performance. However, sluggish Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments remain major concerns. Further, pandemic-led manufacturing inefficiencies and sluggish demand environment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. They currently have C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED). Barclays PLC issued a hold rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

