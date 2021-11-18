Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jamieson Wellness (JWLLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS: JWLLF) recently:

11/8/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

