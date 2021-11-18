Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Restore (RST)

Restore (LON: RST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Restore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

Shares of Restore stock remained flat at $GBX 502 ($6.56) on Thursday. 463,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,026. The firm has a market cap of £686.10 million and a PE ratio of 92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.81.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

