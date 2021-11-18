Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

11/10/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,561,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

