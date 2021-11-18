Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.
- 11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.
- 11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$225.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$230.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$210.00 to C$225.00.
- 11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00.
- 10/26/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00.
Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.78. 63,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,597. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 56,195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$225.88.
In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$759,448.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.
