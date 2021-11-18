Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.

11/9/2021 – Kinaxis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$225.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$230.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

11/8/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00.

10/26/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.78. 63,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,597. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 56,195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$225.88.

Get Kinaxis Inc alerts:

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$759,448.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.