Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $103.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

11/1/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

10/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

