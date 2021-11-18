Analyzing Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) and Its Competitors

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sound Financial Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million $8.94 million 10.24 Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.91

Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Financial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

