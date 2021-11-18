Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

