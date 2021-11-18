Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
