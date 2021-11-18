Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,443.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $8,443.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

