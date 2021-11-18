Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $3.08 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00005337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $532.16 million and $35.04 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.34 or 0.01142837 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,829,853 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

