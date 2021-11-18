Andrew M. Cohn Buys 825 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 825 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $15,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GWRS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,835. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $428.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 207.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.