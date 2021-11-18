AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 316,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 34.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AU opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

