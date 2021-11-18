Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in October

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $35.12.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

