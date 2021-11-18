Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.13

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 29951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

