Anirudh Devgan Sells 25,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $188.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

