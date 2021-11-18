ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Down 2.2%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.40. 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.