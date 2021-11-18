Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

