Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 14th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.