Anyswap (ANY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.92 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.75 or 0.00016536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $181.77 million and $6.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

