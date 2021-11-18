Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Short Interest Up 81.1% in October

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $749,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,090,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,625,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,066,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.