AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

NYSE AON traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.83. 1,280,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80. AON has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

