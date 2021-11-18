AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.
NYSE AON traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.83. 1,280,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80. AON has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.