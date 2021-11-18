Apella Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

