Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The firm has a market cap of $426.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

