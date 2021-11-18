Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,243,000.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,942. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.